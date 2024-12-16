Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 16

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "Amtrak To Boost Midwest Rail Service. A Union Station Makeover Is Next"

• Hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck man, 62, Saturday around 9:30 PM near 4th Avenue and South Chicago Street in Joliet, car abandoned (ABC)

• A Metra train struck and killed a person in Oak Park Sunday afternoon, causing 'significant' CTA Green Line delays (ABC)

• CPD: Man lying on platform was struck by Blue Line train, causing critical injuries, Friday afternoon at Western Forest Park branch stop (WGN)

• Motorist who drove around track barriers has van struck by Metra train early Saturday morning near Bryn Mawr in Gladstone park (ABC)

• CTA: "Weekend Work [Required] Partial Lane Restrictions on I-290 Expressway Near CTA’s Cicero Blue Line Station"

• "Metra celebrates completion of Homewood Station"

• CBS: "Newly renovated 79th Street Metra Electric station now open"

• Active Transportation Alliance: "Learn virtual mapping of sidewalk and bikeway barriers!"

• New Lincoln Square-set rom-com involves someone riding to the Western Brown stop who encounters "a handsome... local alderman" (Block Club)

