Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 13

9:33 AM CST on December 13, 2024

• Man who fatally stabbed ex-girlfriend Samantha Maldonado, 26, in March 2023 on platform of Adams/Wabash station sentenced to 41 years (ABC)

• CBS: "Extreme cold causes morning delays on Metra, CTA trains due to cracked rails"

• Once again, balanced reporting on Tuesday's community meeting on the proposed Chicago Avenue PBL extension by Evanston Now's Matthew Eadie

Once again, RoundTable favors driver POV, giving parking complainer 2X as much ink as 5 PBL advocates, w/o mentioning she owns 1 or 2 garage spaces

• Last year, complainer Laura Kushner launched a petition dubiously claiming a new affordable development with onsite parking "will further constrain parking"

CTA: "In Time for the Holidays: Cleaning Crews Wrap Up 'Refresh & Renew' 2024"

• "Choose CTA as Your Ride During these Cold Months"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $19,338, with $45,662 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

