Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 12

• "Sterling Bay’s Marcey Street Development Still Stalled After Heated City Council Exchange" (Block Club)

• CPD: Boy, 16, charged with armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery to a transit employee or passenger and three counts of robbery (Sun-Times)

• Block Club: "Will Kennedy Express Lanes Reopen Soon? State Won’t Say As Deadline Looms"

• "CTA and DePaul University Support Small Businesses and Foster Community Revitalization

• Letter to the editor: Build the Chicago Avenue bike lane (Evanston RoundTable)

• "CTA Selects Local Artist to Create Vibrant Artwork for the Racine Blue Line Station"

• Block Club: "Morton’s Steakhouse Building Downtown To Be Converted Into 252 Apartments"

• Chicago's shoreline path rated one of 12 "Drop Dead Gorgeous Waterfront Bike Trails" (Momentum)

