Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s headlines for Wednesday, April 17
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
City announces $2M federal grant to address harms caused by I-290 by improving walk/bike/transit access
The Mayor's Office says the money will fund "improvements for people walking and bicycling on existing streets and paths surrounding and crossing the corridor."
CDOT reveals that it spent nearly $700K to install concrete protection on Doty bike lanes, and then remove it
Some of the former Doty bikeway curb protection was relocated to CDOT projects at Broadway/Aldine and on Wrightwood.