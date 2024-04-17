Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s headlines for Wednesday, April 17

8:52 AM CDT on April 17, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Block Club: "Death behind the wheel: How the CTA failed a driver in crisis"

• Driver who fatally struck Miguel Duran Monday around 2:30 AM on Route 38 near Pearl Road in West Chicago charged with DUI (Daily Herald)

• Hit-and-run driver critically injured student Monday around 3:20 PM near Fenger High, 11220 S. Wallace (ABC)

• 5 injured after driver hits 71 71st South Shore bus Tuesday around at 100th/Commercial (CBS)

• 3 people hospitalized after hit-and-run driver ran red and struck another vehicle around midnight on 1300 block of East 75th in Grand Crossing (FOX)

• After over 80 bags with bigoted flyers, possible rat poison were left on cars and in doorways, Ald. Knudsen proposes "hate littering" ordinance (Block Club)

Metra celebrates Earth Day, Monday 4/22, with a week of activities

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $45,467 with $14,533 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Eisenhower Expressway

City announces $2M federal grant to address harms caused by I-290 by improving walk/bike/transit access

The Mayor's Office says the money will fund "improvements for people walking and bicycling on existing streets and paths surrounding and crossing the corridor."

April 16, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s headlines for Tuesday, April 16

April 16, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s headlines for Monday, April 15

April 15, 2024
See all posts