Today’s headlines for Wednesday, April 17

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "Death behind the wheel: How the CTA failed a driver in crisis"

• Driver who fatally struck Miguel Duran Monday around 2:30 AM on Route 38 near Pearl Road in West Chicago charged with DUI (Daily Herald)

• Hit-and-run driver critically injured student Monday around 3:20 PM near Fenger High, 11220 S. Wallace (ABC)

• 5 injured after driver hits 71 71st South Shore bus Tuesday around at 100th/Commercial (CBS)

• 3 people hospitalized after hit-and-run driver ran red and struck another vehicle around midnight on 1300 block of East 75th in Grand Crossing (FOX)

• After over 80 bags with bigoted flyers, possible rat poison were left on cars and in doorways, Ald. Knudsen proposes "hate littering" ordinance (Block Club)

• Metra celebrates Earth Day, Monday 4/22, with a week of activities

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $45,467 with $14,533 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief