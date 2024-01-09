Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 9

10:17 AM CST on January 9, 2024

Active Transportation Alliance: "Mayor Johnson should make 2024 the Year of the Bus"

• Hundreds of migrants sleeping in CTA buses as winter storm hits city (Block Club)

• Passenger, 57, killed after driver, 62, hit tree Sunday around 6:15 a.m., and Naper and Bayhill in Naperville police, driver seriously injured (FOX)

• Driver critically injured male pedestrian Monday around 3 PM near Main and Coyne in suburban Huntley (CBS)

• Road rage may be to blame for hit-and-run crash, injuries Monday around 3:20 PM on Waukegan between Walters and Voltz Road in Northbrook (CBS)

• Man, 36, charged with attempted murder after critically injuring woman on Red Line car while trying to steal purse Thursday at 1:35 AM near Roosevelt (CBS)

• Police seeking man armed with machete who robbed 2 passengers December 30 around 7:42 PM at Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station (CBS)

• Lawyer Ed Fitzpatrick, who launched a behind-the-scenes effort to kill Dickens Greenway, goes public with campaign in reactionary Inside-Booster paper

• How did "dibs," privatizing public car parking spaces with old junk" become a thing? Blame Chicago’s worst blizzard (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

