Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 9

• Active Transportation Alliance: "Mayor Johnson should make 2024 the Year of the Bus"

• Hundreds of migrants sleeping in CTA buses as winter storm hits city (Block Club)

• Passenger, 57, killed after driver, 62, hit tree Sunday around 6:15 a.m., and Naper and Bayhill in Naperville police, driver seriously injured (FOX)

• Driver critically injured male pedestrian Monday around 3 PM near Main and Coyne in suburban Huntley (CBS)

• Road rage may be to blame for hit-and-run crash, injuries Monday around 3:20 PM on Waukegan between Walters and Voltz Road in Northbrook (CBS)

• Man, 36, charged with attempted murder after critically injuring woman on Red Line car while trying to steal purse Thursday at 1:35 AM near Roosevelt (CBS)

• Police seeking man armed with machete who robbed 2 passengers December 30 around 7:42 PM at Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station (CBS)

• Lawyer Ed Fitzpatrick, who launched a behind-the-scenes effort to kill Dickens Greenway, goes public with campaign in reactionary Inside-Booster paper

• How did "dibs," privatizing public car parking spaces with old junk" become a thing? Blame Chicago’s worst blizzard (Block Club)

John Greenfield, editor