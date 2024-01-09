Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 9
Jason Kardish, 40, killed by hit-and-run SUV driver at Diversey/Ashland, is first Chicago pedestrian fatality of 2024
According to Police News Affairs, as of Tuesday afternoon, no one was in custody.
Metra closed BSNF Line ticket windows today, remaining ticket windows will shut down on February 1
A Metra spokesperson said there were several factors that made them decide to make the ticket counters go the way of the dodo bird.
Streetsblog helped get a bogus “No Bikes” sign removed near Promontory Point, where drivers have been parking illegally
Sure, this wasn't one of Chicago's most urgent problems, but it's good that we were able to get a building to stop telling bike riders they can't park in front of the property.