Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 14

• Dorval Carter Jr. says Yellow Line crash conditions are isolated, not systemwide (Sun-Times)

• CTA: We're introducing an "Innovation studio' to address public transit challenges with state-of-the-art solutions and tools

• Family of Sean Patrick Richards, fatally struck by Fuller's Car Wash employee while standing in front of Hinsdale sub shop, sues car wash (Tribune)

• Boy, 16, shot and critically injured during robbery at Western Forest Park branch Blue station Wednesday around 7 AM (CBS)

• No injuries, Milwaukee North Line trains delayed after Metra crash with car driver at 8:05 AM at Caldwell/Devon in Edgebrook (Sun-Times)

• CBS: CTA veteran fired after taking extended leave from job for PTSD diagnosis

• City impounds first "rogue bus’ carrying migrants under new policy (Block Club)

• Streetsblog reader posts photo with Amtrak spokesperson, says Hiawatha bike service is back in effect after months-long bike ban

• Photos: CTA's holiday fleet 2023 (Tribune)

• Pritzker tweets about Swift, but unfortunately he's not talking about reopening the Yellow Line, aka the Skokie Swift

