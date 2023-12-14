Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 14

10:13 AM CST on December 14, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Dorval Carter Jr. says Yellow Line crash conditions are isolated, not systemwide (Sun-Times)

CTA: We're introducing an "Innovation studio' to address public transit challenges with state-of-the-art solutions and tools

• Family of Sean Patrick Richards, fatally struck by Fuller's Car Wash employee while standing in front of Hinsdale sub shop, sues car wash (Tribune)

• Boy, 16, shot and critically injured during robbery at Western Forest Park branch Blue station Wednesday around 7 AM (CBS)

• No injuries, Milwaukee North Line trains delayed after Metra crash with car driver at 8:05 AM at Caldwell/Devon in Edgebrook (Sun-Times)

CBS: CTA veteran fired after taking extended leave from job for PTSD diagnosis

• City impounds first "rogue bus’ carrying migrants under new policy (Block Club)

Streetsblog reader posts photo with Amtrak spokesperson, says Hiawatha bike service is back in effect after months-long bike ban

• Photos: CTA's holiday fleet 2023 (Tribune)

Pritzker tweets about Swift, but unfortunately he's not talking about reopening the Yellow Line, aka the Skokie Swift

Amtrak

On, [to] Wisconsin! Amtrak confirms you can once again bring a bike on the Hiawatha Line between Milwaukee and Chicago

Amtrak is now taking reservations for up to six bikes per train, and in some cases the bikes are stored on vertical racks on new "Venture" cars.

December 14, 2023
Chicago Mobility Collaborative

Chicago Mobility Collaborative discusses safe streets initiatives at Albany Park’s Hibbard Elementary School

The meeting involved a discussion of ideas to make our city a safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable place to walk, bike, and ride transit.

December 14, 2023
