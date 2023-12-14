Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 14
On, [to] Wisconsin! Amtrak confirms you can once again bring a bike on the Hiawatha Line between Milwaukee and Chicago
Amtrak is now taking reservations for up to six bikes per train, and in some cases the bikes are stored on vertical racks on new "Venture" cars.
Chicago Mobility Collaborative discusses safe streets initiatives at Albany Park’s Hibbard Elementary School
The meeting involved a discussion of ideas to make our city a safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable place to walk, bike, and ride transit.
They can’t drive 55: After NTSB preliminary report on the 11/16 Yellow Line crash comes out, CTA says it will lower train speed limit from 55 to 35
But yesterday there was a light in the tunnel (although the line doesn't operate as a subway) for restoring service, with new statements from NTSB and CTA.