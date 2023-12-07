Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 7
Visiting new bikeways on the Near Southwest and Near South sides on Day Three of Bike Lane Week
Covering a fairly broad swath of territory, from Little Village to the South Loop.
City officials hold first community meeting for Western Brown Line station improvement project
The purpose of the meeting was to get feedback from residents before finalizing the design.
Day Two of Bike Lane Week on Streetsblog Chicago: Far Southwest Side
Checking out new bikeways on 119th, the Major Taylor Trail connector, 81st/82nd, and Loomis.