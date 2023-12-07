Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 7

Sponsored by:

• SUV driver, 40, jumped curb and killed woman, 56, on sidewalk around 12:30 AM on 300 block of North State near House of Blues (ABC)

• Pickup driver fatally struck Troy Dowsett, 28 around 1:53 AM Sunday in Fox Lake Grand Avenue and Illinois Route 59 (Tribune)

• Joseil Escalonda-Gomez, 25, died Wednesday following car-semi crash early Monday morning in Joliet on South Chicago and McDonough streets (Patch)

• SUV driver, 39 died after striking multiple poles around 2:10 AM Thursday in 4500 block of West Fullerton in Hermosa (FOX)

• ISP: 4 in custody after I-55 high-speed police chase, use of "stop sticks," Brighton Park crash, police dog biting fleeing suspect (ABC)

• Metra to host Toys for Tots Drive

• Learn the history of the CTA Holiday Train (WBEZ)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.