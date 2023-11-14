Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 14
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
Getting charged up about the future of electric vehicles in Chicago
CDOT held its first of three public outreach meeting to devise a future plan for electric vehicles, services, and charging infrastructure.
Transportation advocates share potential solutions to avoid the CTA’s coming fiscal cliff
The Active Transportation Alliance, Commuters Take Action, and Metropolitan Planning Council shared ideas.
Metra approves 2024 budget, creating new fare structure
Second time was the charm for the Metra fare revamp, as the railroad’s board unanimously approved the new fare policy.