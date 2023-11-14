Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 14

Sponsored by:

• ATA: Fighting for a robust transit system, now and for decades to come

• Plan proposed to reduce excessive traffic stops of Black, Brown drivers (Sun-Times)

• More than 100 arrested at demonstration outside Israeli Consulate at Ogilvie Center, terminal of 3 Metra lines, calling for Gaza cease-fire (NBC)

• David Drower, 36, killed on motorcycle when SUV driver attempted to make a U-turn Friday afternoon near the 3200 block of Skokie Valley Highway (Patch)

• Person hospitalized after crash between scooter rider and car driver last night in plastic-protected bike lane on 300 Block of N. Halsted, no info yet from CPD

• Chicago Maroon: Why are e-scooters so popular with U. of C. student athletes?

• Metra’s Grayland construction project will keep Milwaukee Avenue stretch, where drivers killed 2 people on bikes in recent years, closed until June

• Metra to adjust Rock Island schedule beginning November 27

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.