Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 14

9:01 AM CST on November 14, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

ATA: Fighting for a robust transit system, now and for decades to come

• Plan proposed to reduce excessive traffic stops of Black, Brown drivers (Sun-Times)

• More than 100 arrested at demonstration outside Israeli Consulate at Ogilvie Center, terminal of 3 Metra lines, calling for Gaza cease-fire (NBC)

• David Drower, 36, killed on motorcycle when SUV driver attempted to make a U-turn Friday afternoon near the 3200 block of Skokie Valley Highway (Patch)

Person hospitalized after crash between scooter rider and car driver last night in plastic-protected bike lane on 300 Block of N. Halsted, no info yet from CPD

Chicago Maroon: Why are e-scooters so popular with U. of C. student athletes?

• Metra’s Grayland construction project will keep Milwaukee Avenue stretch, where drivers killed 2 people on bikes in recent years, closed until June

Metra to adjust Rock Island schedule beginning November 27

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield@

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Electric Vehicles

Getting charged up about the future of electric vehicles in Chicago

CDOT held its first of three public outreach meeting to devise a future plan for electric vehicles, services, and charging infrastructure.

November 14, 2023
Transportation Funding

Transportation advocates share potential solutions to avoid the CTA’s coming fiscal cliff

The Active Transportation Alliance, Commuters Take Action, and Metropolitan Planning Council shared ideas.

November 14, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago is sponsored by

Transit Tees

Transit Tees has a new game about Chicago
Ad for Transit Tees's new city-building tile game called 1893
Metra 2023 Fare Change

Metra approves 2024 budget, creating new fare structure

Second time was the charm for the Metra fare revamp, as the railroad’s board unanimously approved the new fare policy.

November 13, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 13

November 13, 2023
See all posts