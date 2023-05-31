Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 31

Permanent expanded outdoor dining program passed committee unanimously and will go to full City Council today (Daily Line)

Hit-and-run driver killed man, 39, in Fox Lake early Monday as victim stood on road after his car got stuck in a ditch (CBS)

GoFundMe created for Batavia mom critically injured in bike brash (Patch)

CTA image released of suspect in robbery near Morse station in Rogers Park on May 18 at about 8:26 p.m. (FOX)

Ex-CPD officer stands trial on 5/6 for pinning Park Ridge teen after making false accusation of bike theft a year ago (Tribune)

Yesterday Metra’s UP-West and UP NW lines received schedules the agency says “better match actual operating conditions” (WBBM)

Annual Metra operational costs could range from $8.2M to $12.8M for DeKalb, feasibility study shows (Daily Chronicle)

REI brings kayak rentals back to Ping Tom Memorial Park boathouse after three-year hiatus (Block Club)

Will CTA and Divvy service be adequate for this weekend’s Taylor Swift shows at Soldier Field? Advocates weigh in (Tribune)

Chicago, Bike Grid Now hosts “How to Design for Bikes” presentation Wednesday 6/7, 5:30 PM at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington

Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He returned to running SBC on a low-key basis last week, including publishing Today’s Headlines and occasionally putting out original articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

