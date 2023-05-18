Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 18
- Axios looks at the cities with the most bicycle fatalities per capita
- Chicago bicyclists remember cyclists killed on National Ride of Silence Day (WGN)
- Femmes + Themmes cycling group is a safe space for women, non-binary and trans riders (Block Club)
- Over $21,000 raised for family of Rick Lomas, cyclist killed in Humboldt Park hit-and-run (Block Club)
- NBC Chicago segment on the National Ride of Silence
- IDOT mapping tool helps identify unsafe locations for cyclists to travel (Daily Herald)
- The South Side gets its first electric CTA buses (Sun-Times)
- CTA to extend electric bus service to the South Side (Fox 32)
- The CTA is rolling out more electric buses (Tribune)
- A Guide to NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race (WGN)
- CPS to honor four people as Crossing Guards of the Year (CBS Chicago)
- Chicago’s population is declining, but it’s still the nation’s third biggest city (Tribune)
- Wilmette’s annual bike donation drive returns this weekend (The Record North Shore)
- More transit development districts coming to Northwest Indiana (Post-Tribune)
- Chicago transit talks with state lawmakers remain on track (Bond Buyer)
- Wisconsin rail plan calls for expanding service to eleven communities (WPR)
- Metra dreams big for Rock Island line’s future, but money’s an issue (Sun-Times)
- A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train in Roselle last night (CBS Chicago)
- Red Line service between Chinatown and 95th-Dan Ryan stopped for police investigation yesterday (NBC Chicago)