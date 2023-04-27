Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 27

  • Chronicling the collapse of public transit in the US (Bloomberg)
  • The next phase of Lincoln Yards will break ground this year (Urbanize)
  • Long-awaited park behind the old Edgewater Hospital will be built this year (Block Club)
  • Mayor Lightfoot, community leaders inaugurate 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge in Bronzeville (City of Chicago)
  • Travel + Leisure does a review of the 51-hour California Zephyr trip from SF to Chicago
  • Sidewalk and alley improvements are coming to the 45th Ward (Block Club)
  • Metra trains faced significant delays at Union Station last night (WGN)
  • Chicago’s Greyhound station could soon close (Planetzine)
  • A school bus crashed into a home in Western Springs (CBS Chicago)
  • Man charged with stabbing elderly man in attempted robbery at Jeff Park Blue Line station (Fox 32)
  • Stuck Lake Street bridge caused delays yesterday on the Pink and Green lines (Fox 32)