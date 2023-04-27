Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 27

- Chronicling the collapse of public transit in the US (Bloomberg)
- The next phase of Lincoln Yards will break ground this year (Urbanize)
- Long-awaited park behind the old Edgewater Hospital will be built this year (Block Club)
- Mayor Lightfoot, community leaders inaugurate 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge in Bronzeville (City of Chicago)
- Travel + Leisure does a review of the 51-hour California Zephyr trip from SF to Chicago
- Sidewalk and alley improvements are coming to the 45th Ward (Block Club)
- Metra trains faced significant delays at Union Station last night (WGN)
- Chicago’s Greyhound station could soon close (Planetzine)
- A school bus crashed into a home in Western Springs (CBS Chicago)
- Man charged with stabbing elderly man in attempted robbery at Jeff Park Blue Line station (Fox 32)
- Stuck Lake Street bridge caused delays yesterday on the Pink and Green lines (Fox 32)