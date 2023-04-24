Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 24
- Unreliable CTA service is a frustration for riders. It’s also costing Chicago. (Tribune)
- City commits $42 million to municipal fleet electrification initiative (City of Chicago)
- Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg goes on one of Sherman “Dilla” Thomas’s tours
- New transit-oriented development flanking 43rd CTA Green Line breaks ground (Urbanize)
- Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission unveils 40-year plan (Tribune)
- As NW Side loses 223 low-cost rentals, advocates say city needs better affordable housing laws (Block Club)
- No, Lake Shore Drive isn’t closing. Fake city Twitter pages are spreading misinformation. (Block Club)
- LGBTQ people are moving to Illinois from states with conservative agendas (Tribune)
- Jacobin writer says Mayor-elect Johnson should establish a public bank, which would save “save millions in fees and interest on cash, investment, and debt-management services.”
