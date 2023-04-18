Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 18

WBEZ tests the accuracy of Chicagoland’s Transit Trackers during a 29-mile trek to IKEA

Ald. Hopkins: There was a heated disagreement between CPD and CTA over cutting Loop ‘L’ service during weekend unrest (Herald)

4 hospitalized after driver ran red at Kedzie/Madison Monday night (CBS)

Boy, 2, seriously injured in rollover crash at Pershing/Western Monday morning (WGN)

Brown Line trains halted twice on Monday night due to unspecified police activity (CBS)

Climate Action Museum Earth Day Fun-Raiser & Dance on Saturday 4/22, 6-8 PM at 300 S. Riverside

Equiticity will lead a tour of West Side community initiatives as part of National Shared Mobility Summit 5/2-4

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.