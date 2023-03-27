Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 27
- CDOT’s Biagi “discusses key challenges and achievements she has overcome and accomplished” (Intelligent Transport)
- GoFundMe launched after van driver fatally struck Guo Ning Li 3/19 at 24th/Wentworth in Chinatown
- Hit-and-run driver ran stop sign at Washington/Green Saturday, fatally striking James Richard Thompson, 26 (ABC)
- 1 dead, 1 injured after driver struck another car Saturday morning on 4300 block of N. DLSD and fled scene (ABC)
- Woman, 41, killed after Maserati driver made illegal U-turn Sunday night at 130th/Evans in Altgeld Gardens (CBS)
- Man, 54, dies after being found in LaSalle Blue stairwell, CTA employee in custody for alleged assault (Sun-Times)
- 2 in custody after man, 20, critically beaten on 69th Red Line platform (ABC)
- Activists gathered in Chinatown Sunday to call for better CTA safety in the wake of recent attacks and death (NBC)
- Two Canadian Pacific Railway freight cars derailed in Franklin Park Sunday afternoon, no injuries (NBC)
- “We have to prepare”: Towns grapple with more freight trains heading their way (Herald)
- Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook will serve as Working Bikes donation site from 4/8-30 (Patch)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago