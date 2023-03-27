Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 27

CDOT’s Biagi “discusses key challenges and achievements she has overcome and accomplished” (Intelligent Transport)

GoFundMe launched after van driver fatally struck Guo Ning Li 3/19 at 24th/Wentworth in Chinatown

Hit-and-run driver ran stop sign at Washington/Green Saturday, fatally striking James Richard Thompson, 26 (ABC)

1 dead, 1 injured after driver struck another car Saturday morning on 4300 block of N. DLSD and fled scene (ABC)

Woman, 41, killed after Maserati driver made illegal U-turn Sunday night at 130th/Evans in Altgeld Gardens (CBS)

Man, 54, dies after being found in LaSalle Blue stairwell, CTA employee in custody for alleged assault (Sun-Times)

2 in custody after man, 20, critically beaten on 69th Red Line platform (ABC)

Activists gathered in Chinatown Sunday to call for better CTA safety in the wake of recent attacks and death (NBC)

Two Canadian Pacific Railway freight cars derailed in Franklin Park Sunday afternoon, no injuries (NBC)

“We have to prepare”: Towns grapple with more freight trains heading their way (Herald)

Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook will serve as Working Bikes donation site from 4/8-30 (Patch)

