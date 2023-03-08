Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 8

You can fill out a witness slip to support three state bills for safer streets by 10 AM this morning (ATA)

3 teens killed in fiery crash during 2/18 Washington Heights drag racing ID’d by medical examiner (ABC)

Speeding driver hit another motorist at Cortez/Cicero in Austin, killing them in fiery crash (CBS)

Video captures stolen car crash that sent car flipping into West Pullman home, starting fire (ABC)

Two drivers plowed into a fire station in Des Plaines early Tuesday evening (CBS)

Construction starts on 90% affordable Ogden Commons Apartments, 1325 S. Washtenaw in N. Lawndale (Block Club)

Chicago Tribune looks at the ‘L’ racing phenomenon (at a time when two stations are closed)

Daniel Knowles celebrates new book “Carmageddon” on 3/30, 6-8 PM at A Very Serious Gallery, 673 N Milwaukee

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago