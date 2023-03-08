Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 8
- You can fill out a witness slip to support three state bills for safer streets by 10 AM this morning (ATA)
- 3 teens killed in fiery crash during 2/18 Washington Heights drag racing ID’d by medical examiner (ABC)
- Speeding driver hit another motorist at Cortez/Cicero in Austin, killing them in fiery crash (CBS)
- Video captures stolen car crash that sent car flipping into West Pullman home, starting fire (ABC)
- Two drivers plowed into a fire station in Des Plaines early Tuesday evening (CBS)
- Construction starts on 90% affordable Ogden Commons Apartments, 1325 S. Washtenaw in N. Lawndale (Block Club)
- Chicago Tribune looks at the ‘L’ racing phenomenon (at a time when two stations are closed)
- Daniel Knowles celebrates new book “Carmageddon” on 3/30, 6-8 PM at A Very Serious Gallery, 673 N Milwaukee
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago