Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 3
- Lightfoot: “What we heard from those workers, from riders, is we want more police on the CTA” (Reader)
- Could Duckworth’s appointment to key Senate subcommittee pave the way for an O’Hare express train? (Crain’s)
- Aurora man charged with leaving scene of deadly crash on southbound I-94 (CBS)
- Hit-and-run driver struck Humboldt Park dialysis unit (CBS)
- New property management contract awarded for Red Line Extension project (Chicago Crusader)
- Metra Union Pacific North Line rebuild gets $117 million “Mega” grant (Patch)
- City seeks to engage businesses on $10M equitable transit-oriented development grant program (Biz Journal)
- Rotary looks at Working Bikes’ and World Bicycle Relief’s efforts to bring bikes to developing nations
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago