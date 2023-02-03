Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 3

Lightfoot: “What we heard from those workers, from riders, is we want more police on the CTA” (Reader)

Could Duckworth’s appointment to key Senate subcommittee pave the way for an O’Hare express train? (Crain’s)

Aurora man charged with leaving scene of deadly crash on southbound I-94 (CBS)

Hit-and-run driver struck Humboldt Park dialysis unit (CBS)

New property management contract awarded for Red Line Extension project (Chicago Crusader)

Metra Union Pacific North Line rebuild gets $117 million “Mega” grant (Patch)

City seeks to engage businesses on $10M equitable transit-oriented development grant program (Biz Journal)

Rotary looks at Working Bikes’ and World Bicycle Relief’s efforts to bring bikes to developing nations

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago