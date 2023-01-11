Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 11

CTA working on new FA/underwriting pools in advance of Red Line extension and looming fiscal cliff (Bond Buyer)

Hit-and-run sedan driver killed man, 33, crossing in the 3500 block of West Lake in E. Garfield Park (FOX)

Four injured, one critically, after RID train hit a vehicle Monday morning at 115th/Marshfield in Morgan Park (ABC)

Crash in DeKalb County left school bus tipped over onto its side Tuesday morning, no reported injuries (ABC)

The story of Lily Shambrook, 3, fatally struck in Uptown last June, is inspiring calls for safer bikeways in Seattle (My Northwest)

Advocates want Promontory Point to be landmarked to ensure people are able to swim from limestone revetment (Block Club)

Equiticity hosts a Mobility Opportunities Fund kick-off event Thursday 10/12, 5:30 PM at Collins Academy, 1313 S. Sacramento

Shared Used Mobility Center hosts Climate Change and Micromobility Webinar Wednesday 10/25, 1:00 PM

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago