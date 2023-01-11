Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 11
- CTA working on new FA/underwriting pools in advance of Red Line extension and looming fiscal cliff (Bond Buyer)
- Hit-and-run sedan driver killed man, 33, crossing in the 3500 block of West Lake in E. Garfield Park (FOX)
- Four injured, one critically, after RID train hit a vehicle Monday morning at 115th/Marshfield in Morgan Park (ABC)
- Crash in DeKalb County left school bus tipped over onto its side Tuesday morning, no reported injuries (ABC)
- The story of Lily Shambrook, 3, fatally struck in Uptown last June, is inspiring calls for safer bikeways in Seattle (My Northwest)
- Advocates want Promontory Point to be landmarked to ensure people are able to swim from limestone revetment (Block Club)
- Equiticity hosts a Mobility Opportunities Fund kick-off event Thursday 10/12, 5:30 PM at Collins Academy, 1313 S. Sacramento
- Shared Used Mobility Center hosts Climate Change and Micromobility Webinar Wednesday 10/25, 1:00 PM
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago