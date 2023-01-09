Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 9
- 2 killed in fiery wrong-way crash near Stearns School Road/Route 41 in unincorporated Gurnee (ABC)
- 5 injured, 2 critically, after driver sideswiped another vehicle and ran red at Touhy/Wolcott in Rogers Park (WGN)
- 2 people in critical condition after motorist drives into ravine, car falls 40-50 feet in Highland Park (CBS)
- Man in critical condition after being struck by 3 hit-and-run drivers while crossing at Madison/Central on 1/2 (FOX)
- 4 people injured and in fair condition after driver ran red at Jackson/Michigan in Loop (ABC)
- Surveillance video leads to arrest of man, 23, charged with shooting boy, 16, in face on Red Line on 12/18 (FOX)
- People breaking into cars near Montrose/Racine in Uptown shot and injured man on bike who tried to call police (ABC)
- Study will look at how to make “horrendous drag strip” on Montrose between Cicero and Pulaski safer (Block Club)
- Study looks at the feasibility of extending Metra to DeKalb County (Shaw Local)
- A WBEZ reporter bicycled 60 miles across our city in cold weather, talking to other Chicagoans who ride all year
- Puerto Rican Cultural Center gave away free bikes to kids for Three Kings Day (ABC)
- Rumor mill: Is the Andersonville chamber seeking feedback on the possibility of pedestrianizing Clark?
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago