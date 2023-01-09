Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 9

2 killed in fiery wrong-way crash near Stearns School Road/Route 41 in unincorporated Gurnee (ABC)

5 injured, 2 critically, after driver sideswiped another vehicle and ran red at Touhy/Wolcott in Rogers Park (WGN)

2 people in critical condition after motorist drives into ravine, car falls 40-50 feet in Highland Park (CBS)

Man in critical condition after being struck by 3 hit-and-run drivers while crossing at Madison/Central on 1/2 (FOX)

4 people injured and in fair condition after driver ran red at Jackson/Michigan in Loop (ABC)

Surveillance video leads to arrest of man, 23, charged with shooting boy, 16, in face on Red Line on 12/18 (FOX)

People breaking into cars near Montrose/Racine in Uptown shot and injured man on bike who tried to call police (ABC)

Study will look at how to make “horrendous drag strip” on Montrose between Cicero and Pulaski safer (Block Club)

Study looks at the feasibility of extending Metra to DeKalb County (Shaw Local)

A WBEZ reporter bicycled 60 miles across our city in cold weather, talking to other Chicagoans who ride all year

Puerto Rican Cultural Center gave away free bikes to kids for Three Kings Day (ABC)

Rumor mill: Is the Andersonville chamber seeking feedback on the possibility of pedestrianizing Clark?

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago