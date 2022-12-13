Will Governor Pritzker play Santa Claus for the south Red Line extension project?

Santa Claus on the Pink Line and Governor Pritzker at the 54th/Cermak station. Photos: Cameron Bolton
Santa Claus on the Pink Line and Governor Pritzker at the 54th/Cermak station. Photos: Cameron Bolton

This afternoon two famous, jolly men of large size were spotted riding the CTA Holiday Train on the Pink Line route: St. Nick and Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker.

Read the backstory of the Holiday Train, a beloved 31-year-old Chicagoland transit tradition, and tips on riding it, in this Streetsblog article from last week. When we heard the governor would be riding the Yuletide-themed Pink run from the 54th/Cermak terminal in west-suburban Cicero, Streetsblog sent writer Cameron Bolton headed to the station in hopes of buttonholing him about the following question.

Waiting for the train at 54th/Cermak. Photo: Cameron Bolton
Waiting for the train at 54th/Cermak. Photo: Cameron Bolton

“Yesterday at a Chicago City Council Finance Committee hearing where alderpersons approved the proposed transit taxi-increment financing district to help pay for the $3.6B CTA south Red Line extension project – the final Council vote is tomorrow – CTA president Dorval Carter Jr. said he plans to lobby in Springfield for additional state funding. Most of the money for the project will come from federal grants, but about a third of the cash needs to be a local match. Are you in favor of investing state funds in this project? If so, why?”

The train arrives at the station. Photo: Cameron Bolton
The train arrives at the station. Photo: Cameron Bolton

Unfortunately, Pritzker’s security detail wouldn’t let Cameron near the governor without a work ID. (Note to self: Send an application to the police department for a press pass for him. – Ed.) We’ve submitted our query to the governor’s staff and will update this post once we hear back.

But Cameron did get to ask a few civilian straphangers for their impressions of riding the holi-dazzled ‘L’ train.

Onboard the Holiday Train. Photo: Cameron Bolton
  • “Fun for all ages.” – Michelle.
  • “I think it’s pretty cool. It’s my first time.” – Jackie O.
  • “It’s beautifully decorated and pretty packed.” – Gregory O.
  • “It’s very exciting. Some holiday cheer. [My children and I] have been from 54th and Cermak, so they’ve been watching and yeah, they enjoy it.” – Gaby G.

Stay tuned to find out whether J.B. is planning to provide a gift to the CTA in the form of RLE funding, or merely some coal, which wouldn’t be very useful running an electric-powered train.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG