Will Governor Pritzker play Santa Claus for the south Red Line extension project?

This afternoon two famous, jolly men of large size were spotted riding the CTA Holiday Train on the Pink Line route: St. Nick and Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker.

Read the backstory of the Holiday Train, a beloved 31-year-old Chicagoland transit tradition, and tips on riding it, in this Streetsblog article from last week. When we heard the governor would be riding the Yuletide-themed Pink run from the 54th/Cermak terminal in west-suburban Cicero, Streetsblog sent writer Cameron Bolton headed to the station in hopes of buttonholing him about the following question.

“Yesterday at a Chicago City Council Finance Committee hearing where alderpersons approved the proposed transit taxi-increment financing district to help pay for the $3.6B CTA south Red Line extension project – the final Council vote is tomorrow – CTA president Dorval Carter Jr. said he plans to lobby in Springfield for additional state funding. Most of the money for the project will come from federal grants, but about a third of the cash needs to be a local match. Are you in favor of investing state funds in this project? If so, why?”

Unfortunately, Pritzker’s security detail wouldn’t let Cameron near the governor without a work ID. (Note to self: Send an application to the police department for a press pass for him. – Ed.) We’ve submitted our query to the governor’s staff and will update this post once we hear back.

But Cameron did get to ask a few civilian straphangers for their impressions of riding the holi-dazzled ‘L’ train.

“Fun for all ages.” – Michelle.

“I think it’s pretty cool. It’s my first time.” – Jackie O.

“It’s beautifully decorated and pretty packed.” – Gregory O.

“It’s very exciting. Some holiday cheer. [My children and I] have been from 54th and Cermak, so they’ve been watching and yeah, they enjoy it.” – Gaby G.

Stay tuned to find out whether J.B. is planning to provide a gift to the CTA in the form of RLE funding, or merely some coal, which wouldn’t be very useful running an electric-powered train.