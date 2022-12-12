Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 12
- Finance Committee may vote on the transit TIF for the south Red Line extension today (WTTW)
- Chicago Tribune looks at the looming fiscal cliff for CTA and Metra
- Juana Soto-Lopez, 56, died Thursday after hit-and-run driver struck her 11/20 at 26th/Drake in Little Village (ABC)
- Rosina Stanzer Loew, 82, and her dog fatally struck by driver in Rolling Meadows (ABC)
- 2 months in jail for driver who fled after seriously injuring bicyclist on 300 block of North St. in McHenry (LMS)
- Driver shot, critically injured, 3 other people injured in resulting crash near Madison/Cicero (ABC)
- Crash at Balbo/DLSD destroyed ghost bike for Gerardo Marciales, 41, killed on Divvy on 2/28/22 (Bike Lane Uprising)
- Metra adding more service to MDN, MDW, NCS, Heritage Corridor lines (ABC)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago