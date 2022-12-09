Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 9
- ATA looks at Commuters Take Action’s campaign for better transit service
- More coverage of the ordinance to allow towing of bike lane blockers (WTTW)
- Block Club looks at the effort to reopen the Racine Green Line station
- Driver injured after Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in Arlington Heights (NBC)
- Jose Duran, 28, chef who was pushed onto Division Blue tracks, discusses his ordeal (NBC)
- How to convince your residential or office building management to create a bike room (ATA)
- Equiticity Light up Lawndale Holiday Ride this Saturday 12/10, 4 PM in Franklin Park
- Bridgeport Holiday Lights Bike Parade Saturday 12/17, 4 PM at in Palmisano Park
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago