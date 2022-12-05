Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 5

WTTW: Dozens of bus and train operators paid overtime for average weeks of 80 hours or more

A draft of RTA’s 2023 Regional Transit Strategic Plan will be released and available for public comment early this week

1 dead in fiery semi / car crash on Dan Ryan early this morning, causing suspension of Red Line service (CBS)

Driver who died after fall from overpass during a 6-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan IDed as David Ponce De Leon, 26 (ABC)

Officer was among 3 people after 3-vehicle crash involving CTA bus at North/Central in Austin (Sun-Times)

One writer’s thoughts on “violence, homelessness, bullies” on the Red Line (StreetSense)

Can tiny homes combat homelessness in Chicago? Lightfoot’s new budget follows lead of other cities (Tribune)

Wave of construction is bringing 650 new housing units to Uptown, many near Wilson ‘L’ station (Block Club)

Did La Spata force a bar to take down giant patio decorations for political revenge, or to preserve safe pedestrian sightlines? (CBS)

Aurora approves safe routes to school plan (Tribune)

After years in limbo, is it go-time for Route 53 extension land to become greenway? (Daily Herald)

You can spend four days circumnavigating Chicagoland on the Outerbelt Trail and still come home for dinner (Sierra)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago