Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 18
- How does police deployment on CTA compare with other cities? (CBS)
- NBC 5 suing city of Chicago over public records in hit-and-run crashes (NBC)
- Man in his 60s fatally struck by Amtrak train after reportedly driving around gates in Brookfield (TMJ4)
- Wintry conditions causing crashes, spinouts on some Chicago area roads (WGN)
- CTA looking to hire bus operators and mechanics during hiring fair Friday (CBS)
- CTA Holiday Train makes jubilant return next week (FOX)
