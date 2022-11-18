Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 18

How does police deployment on CTA compare with other cities? (CBS)

NBC 5 suing city of Chicago over public records in hit-and-run crashes (NBC)

Man in his 60s fatally struck by Amtrak train after reportedly driving around gates in Brookfield (TMJ4)

Driver charged in 2019 crash that left woman dead in Maywood (CBS)

Wintry conditions causing crashes, spinouts on some Chicago area roads (WGN)

CTA looking to hire bus operators and mechanics during hiring fair Friday (CBS)

CTA Holiday Train makes jubilant return next week (FOX)

