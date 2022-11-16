Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 16
- Is Mayor Lightfoot frittering away any goodwill she had left from bike riders? (Block Club)
- Energy & Wire talks with Gabe Klein, ex-CDOT chief overseeing $7.5B for EVs
- ISP chase after driver of carjacked vehicle ends in crash near 75th/Dan Ryan; trooper injured (ABC)
- Chicago police say violent crime on CTA is decreasing but warn passengers to stay alert (FOX)
- Police, CTA officials offer riders safety tips ahead of holiday shopping season (WTTW)
- Metra trains briefly halted after gas leak at Millennium Station (FOX)
- Trains.com looks at Metra’s new, already outdated, 6-axel locomotives
- Will the real Dorval R. Carter Jr. Twitter account please stand up? (NBC)
