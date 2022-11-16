Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 16

  • Is Mayor Lightfoot frittering away any goodwill she had left from bike riders? (Block Club)
  • Energy & Wire talks with Gabe Klein, ex-CDOT chief overseeing $7.5B for EVs
  • ISP chase after driver of carjacked vehicle ends in crash near 75th/Dan Ryan; trooper injured (ABC)
  • Chicago police say violent crime on CTA is decreasing but warn passengers to stay alert (FOX)
  • Police, CTA officials offer riders safety tips ahead of holiday shopping season (WTTW)
  • Metra trains briefly halted after gas leak at Millennium Station (FOX)
  • Trains.com looks at Metra’s new, already outdated, 6-axel locomotives
  • Will the real Dorval R. Carter Jr. Twitter account please stand up? (NBC)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.