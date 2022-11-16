Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 16

Is Mayor Lightfoot frittering away any goodwill she had left from bike riders? (Block Club)

Energy & Wire talks with Gabe Klein, ex-CDOT chief overseeing $7.5B for EVs

ISP chase after driver of carjacked vehicle ends in crash near 75th/Dan Ryan; trooper injured (ABC)

Chicago police say violent crime on CTA is decreasing but warn passengers to stay alert (FOX)

Police, CTA officials offer riders safety tips ahead of holiday shopping season (WTTW)

Metra trains briefly halted after gas leak at Millennium Station (FOX)

Trains.com looks at Metra’s new, already outdated, 6-axel locomotives

Will the real Dorval R. Carter Jr. Twitter account please stand up? (NBC)

