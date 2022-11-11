Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 11

More coverage of Carter’s appearance at Transportation Committee hearing (CBS, Tribune, Sun-Times, WGN, Block Club)

Police chase after alleged carjacker on I-55 ended in Bridgeport injury crash (ABC)

24-year-old man hospitalized early Thursday morning after crashing into a building at Adams/State (ABC)

Residents complain there’s not enough car parking at 95th stop, which should be surrounded by retail, housing (WTTW)

With State Street ped traffic only 25% of 2019 levels Loop Alliance is coordinates with CPD on safety effort (ABC)

Community members came out for annual Bike the Ridge ride in Evanston (Daily Herald)

Hundreds of people were expected to participate in Dolton bike ride last night (CBS)

