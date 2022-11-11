Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 11
- More coverage of Carter’s appearance at Transportation Committee hearing (CBS, Tribune, Sun-Times, WGN, Block Club)
- Police chase after alleged carjacker on I-55 ended in Bridgeport injury crash (ABC)
- 24-year-old man hospitalized early Thursday morning after crashing into a building at Adams/State (ABC)
- Residents complain there’s not enough car parking at 95th stop, which should be surrounded by retail, housing (WTTW)
- With State Street ped traffic only 25% of 2019 levels Loop Alliance is coordinates with CPD on safety effort (ABC)
- Community members came out for annual Bike the Ridge ride in Evanston (Daily Herald)
- Hundreds of people were expected to participate in Dolton bike ride last night (CBS)
