Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 7
- Man dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Joliet (FOX)
- 19-year-old woman dies after Bishop Ford hit-and-run crash: Illinois State Police (ABC)
- 2 Chicago police officers hurt, man injured in squad car crash in Bronzeville (ABC)
- Police warn of armed robberies on Cicero CTA Blue Line stop (CBS)
- Ex-cons came together to patrol CTA trains as crime on public transit piked (Block Club)
- Metra Electric Line halted service in South Chicago due to high winds (CBS)
- Damen Silos, beloved by urban explorers, to be sold to MAT asphalt owner (Block Club)
