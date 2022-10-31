Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 31
- 29-year-old woman and 8-month-old boy died after T-bone crash in unincorporated Waukegan (ABC)
- 2 killed, 2 injured in multi-car crash in Geneva after driver ran red at Kirk/Fabyam (CBS)
- Hyde Park event honored victims, survivors and first responders from tragic 1972 Illinois Central crash (ABC)
- POP! Heights Park, 11227 S. Halsted Ave., is first new park along S. Halsted in more than 50 years (Block Club)
- Northwest Side homeowners can get financial relief for unpaid property taxes (Block Club)
- Scenes from Friday’s Chicago, Bike Grid Now Bike Bus Ride to the Halloween Critical Mass ride
- Better Streets, Access Living, Bike Grid hold Plow the Sidewalks Rally and Day of Action Wednesday 9 AM at City Hall
