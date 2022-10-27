Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 27
- More coverage of Vasquez’s CTA oversight ordinance, and Lightfoot allies’ squelching of it (Sun-Times, Block Club)
- With help from Metra, One Central developer is renewing pitch for state funding for dubious “transit hub” (Crain’s)
- One injured in semi crash on Kennedy near Montrose that shut down lanes for hours Wednesday morning (ABC)
- Construction beginning on South Side CREATE railroad project intended to reduce freight, Metra and traffic delays (Tribune)
- Rep. Krishnamoorthi releases memo showing Canadian Pacific Railway dispatchers cause Metra delays (Sun-Times)
- Divvy, Working Bikes team up to train mechanics from South and West sides (Block Club)
- John looks at the vibrant Black-led group bike ride scene on the South and West sides (Reader)
