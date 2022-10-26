Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 26

Sociologist photographed 100 buildings before they were torn down. What happened to sites 10 years later? (Block Club)

Jaguar driver critically injured female pedestrian, 75, on 1500 block of West Chicago Ave. in West Town (ABC)

Man critically injured by Mercedes driver who ran red at 46th/Ashland IDed as Lawrence Fish employee Larry Wilson, 63 (ABC)

58-mile Marquette Trail bike path will connect Chicago to Michigan (Crain’s)

Inside the lab where Lyft freezes, twists, and slams its bikes, including model used for Divvy (Fast Company)

SRAM marketing chief David Zimberoff leaving to focus on a transportation research project for World Bicycle Relief (BRAIN)

UTC hosts “Chicago’s Maritime Outlook: High Water Mark at IIPD & Riverfront” online talk on 11/10 at noon

