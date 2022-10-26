Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 26
- Sociologist photographed 100 buildings before they were torn down. What happened to sites 10 years later? (Block Club)
- Jaguar driver critically injured female pedestrian, 75, on 1500 block of West Chicago Ave. in West Town (ABC)
- Man critically injured by Mercedes driver who ran red at 46th/Ashland IDed as Lawrence Fish employee Larry Wilson, 63 (ABC)
- 58-mile Marquette Trail bike path will connect Chicago to Michigan (Crain’s)
- Inside the lab where Lyft freezes, twists, and slams its bikes, including model used for Divvy (Fast Company)
- SRAM marketing chief David Zimberoff leaving to focus on a transportation research project for World Bicycle Relief (BRAIN)
- UTC hosts “Chicago’s Maritime Outlook: High Water Mark at IIPD & Riverfront” online talk on 11/10 at noon
