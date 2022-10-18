Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 18

  • CTA has faced ridership, reliability and safety issues, Pace is set to cut 69 routes suspended due to COVID-19 (WBEZ)
  • Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green unveils his plan for the CTA (Crain’s)
  • After police tried to pull over driver at Madison/Homan, chase ended with crash that killed 1, injured 2 (WGN)
  • CPD: Police answering shots fired call injured in crash with teen who ran stop sign at 63rd/St. Louis (Tribune)
  • Man faces attempted murder charges after trying to rob a man on Cicero Blue platform, exchanging gunfire with him (FOX)
  • Metra awards contract for Homewood station renovation (Trains)
  • “We are the robots”: City Council approved a Personal Delivery Device food delivery robot pilot program (The Takeout)

