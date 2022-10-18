Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 18

CTA has faced ridership, reliability and safety issues, Pace is set to cut 69 routes suspended due to COVID-19 (WBEZ)

Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green unveils his plan for the CTA (Crain’s)

After police tried to pull over driver at Madison/Homan, chase ended with crash that killed 1, injured 2 (WGN)

CPD: Police answering shots fired call injured in crash with teen who ran stop sign at 63rd/St. Louis (Tribune)

Man faces attempted murder charges after trying to rob a man on Cicero Blue platform, exchanging gunfire with him (FOX)

Metra awards contract for Homewood station renovation (Trains)

Consultants for Bears say Arlington Park plan won’t take away Metra parking (Daily Herald)

“We are the robots”: City Council approved a Personal Delivery Device food delivery robot pilot program (The Takeout)

