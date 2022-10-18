Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 18
- CTA has faced ridership, reliability and safety issues, Pace is set to cut 69 routes suspended due to COVID-19 (WBEZ)
- Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green unveils his plan for the CTA (Crain’s)
- After police tried to pull over driver at Madison/Homan, chase ended with crash that killed 1, injured 2 (WGN)
- CPD: Police answering shots fired call injured in crash with teen who ran stop sign at 63rd/St. Louis (Tribune)
- Man faces attempted murder charges after trying to rob a man on Cicero Blue platform, exchanging gunfire with him (FOX)
- Metra awards contract for Homewood station renovation (Trains)
- Consultants for Bears say Arlington Park plan won’t take away Metra parking (Daily Herald)
- “We are the robots”: City Council approved a Personal Delivery Device food delivery robot pilot program (The Takeout)
