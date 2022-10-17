Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 17
- Aldermen scoff at approving nearly $1 billion for Red Line extension (Crain’s)
- Commuters Take Action: Ghost run situation hasn’t improved since CTA released “Meeting the Moment” plan (Sun-Times)
- 3 killed in fiery crash after Jeep driver strikes trees along Route 132 near Greenleaf Street in Gurnee (ABC)
- Driver killed after striking tree on 300 block of W. 76th St. in Grand Crossing (CBS)
- 7 injured, 1 critically, in crash near 47th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (ABC)
- Driver cited for DUI after firefighter, 5 others hurt in I-290 crash with emergency vehicles (ABC)
- Violent crime is spiking along the CTA train system: A look at the numbers (CBS)
- Delay sought in CTA vote on $41 million fare box contract (Sun-Times)
- Chicago, Bike Grid Now City Council Bike Jam ride next Wednesday 10/26, 8 AM at Daley Plaza
- No Wednesday Chicago, Bike Grid Now Bike Bus rides this week, South Side Halloween Bike Bus to Critical Mass Friday 10/28
