Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 17

Aldermen scoff at approving nearly $1 billion for Red Line extension (Crain’s)

Commuters Take Action: Ghost run situation hasn’t improved since CTA released “Meeting the Moment” plan (Sun-Times)

3 killed in fiery crash after Jeep driver strikes trees along Route 132 near Greenleaf Street in Gurnee (ABC)

Driver killed after striking tree on 300 block of W. 76th St. in Grand Crossing (CBS)

7 injured, 1 critically, in crash near 47th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (ABC)

Driver cited for DUI after firefighter, 5 others hurt in I-290 crash with emergency vehicles (ABC)

Violent crime is spiking along the CTA train system: A look at the numbers (CBS)

Delay sought in CTA vote on $41 million fare box contract (Sun-Times)

Chicago, Bike Grid Now City Council Bike Jam ride next Wednesday 10/26, 8 AM at Daley Plaza

No Wednesday Chicago, Bike Grid Now Bike Bus rides this week, South Side Halloween Bike Bus to Critical Mass Friday 10/28

