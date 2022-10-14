Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 14
- Pedestrian hit by Metra Electric train near Windsor Park station (Sun-Times)
- Arlington Heights to apply for IDOT grants for improved bike, pedestrian paths (Tribune)
- CTA offers free rides home from Bears game at Soldier Field (CBS 2)
- Portage Park neighbors support homeless man after CDOT removes bus shelter where he lived (CBS 2)
- Chicago photographer and influencer Paul Octavious takes the Financial Times on a tour of the city
- Elk Grove transit fare box company alleges unfair bidding process for CTA contract (Sun-Times)
- Local CBS station asks whether or not K-9 patrols have helped reduce crime on CTA buses and trains
- Service on Metra Union Pacific Northwest line affected and one hurt after train hits CTA bus (CBS 2)
- Police release photos of men wanted for robbery and assault on Red Line train (Fox 32)
- Man stabbed in the Belmont Red Line station after an argument on train (Fox 32)
- The Drive offers a look back at the former Chicago Helicopter Airways commuter service
