Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 14

  • Pedestrian hit by Metra Electric train near Windsor Park station (Sun-Times)
  • Arlington Heights to apply for IDOT grants for improved bike, pedestrian paths (Tribune)
  • CTA offers free rides home from Bears game at Soldier Field (CBS 2)
  • Portage Park neighbors support homeless man after CDOT removes bus shelter where he lived (CBS 2)
  • Chicago photographer and influencer Paul Octavious takes the Financial Times on a tour of the city
  • Elk Grove transit fare box company alleges unfair bidding process for CTA contract (Sun-Times)
  • Local CBS station asks whether or not K-9 patrols have helped reduce crime on CTA buses and trains
  • Service on Metra Union Pacific Northwest line affected and one hurt after train hits CTA bus (CBS 2)
  • Police release photos of men wanted for robbery and assault on Red Line train (Fox 32)
  • Man stabbed in the Belmont Red Line station after an argument on train (Fox 32)
  • The Drive offers a look back at the former Chicago Helicopter Airways commuter service

