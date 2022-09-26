Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 26
- Mind-blowing aerial footage of Thursday’s Chicago, Bike Grid Now “die-in” on DLSD
- Driver and passenger killed after crashing car into building on 4300 block of South Archer in Brighton Park (ABC)
- $1,000 reward offered for info on hit-and-run driver who killed Taha Khan on 8/10 in Sauganash (CBS)
- COPA recommends firing of CPD officer involved in 2019 crash on West Side that killed Verona Gunn, 89 (ABC)
- After senior attacked on Red Line at 95th, racist provocateur Andy Ngô uses video of the assault as propaganda fodder (CBS)
- Fire on wires over Metra Electric train brings service to a halt Friday; 150 people evacuate (ABC)
- Metra pauses plans for SouthEast line as regional group calls for more study (Tribune)
- What it was like taking Amtrak from SF to Seattle to Chicago to New Orleans to LA (VOX)
- Ald. Matt Martin’s talk on walk/bike infra in the 47th Ward at Begyle Brewing on 9/26 is sold out
- Ghost bike installation for fallen cyclist Sam Bell, 44, on 9/29 at Huron/Milwaukee may be livestreamed for CDOT meeting attendees
- Ald. Daniel LaSpata hosts a bike tour of 1st Ward walk/bike infra on 10/7. His challenger Andrew Schneider tried to block Logan PBLs.
