Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 2

After racing driver killed Shawman Meireis, 40, in Clearing, racers nearly struck other cars in Grant Park (CBS)

7-car pileup on Eisenhower expressway slows down traffic (but not Blue Line service in the median) (FOX)

Police data shows CTA crime is up 40% from this time last year (Sun-Times)

Man charged with murder for a fatal shooting of Anthony Binion, 40, 8/14 outside 69th St. Red station (ABC)

CPD releases image of suspect in aggravated battery with handgun on Red Line train on 6/21 near 47th (FOX)

Bob Newhart had a ridiculous ‘L’ commute to the still-standing Edgewater condo from his ’70s sitcom (Block Club)

UIC’s Urban Transportation Center will host an online presentation about transportation inequity on 9/15, noon

