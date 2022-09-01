Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 1
- Driver fatally struck Julian Medina, 14, as biked Sunday evening at 55th/La Grange in SW suburban Countryside (Tribune)
- Block Club looks at the 8/12 action to protect pedestrians on DLSD that was thwarted by responding officers
- Black residents were once confined to one block in Uptown. A community garden will honor these families. (Block Club)
- All Kids Bike partnering with Chicago schools, asking for bike donations (FOX)
- Former Tribune transportation reporter Mary Wisniewski injured thumb whiling biking on potholed Cortland
- Why was there an ‘L’ car in the travel lanes of the Ike? It’s Goose Island Brewery’s mobile bar (Block Club)
- What’s up with the transit-themed marketing for All Elite Wrestling event in Hoffman Estates that uses MTA iconography?
- Last day for special “Rails, Trails, and Ales” Heritage Corridor runs with a dedicated bike car is Saturday 9/3
- All-day Half Acre CX Eliminator — where cyclists ride through extreme conditions – to support Big Marsh (Block Club)
- Better Streets seeks volunteers for DLSD Noise Study on the morning of Monday 9/4 at Bike the Drive
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.