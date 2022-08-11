Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 11

Hit-and-run driver kills boy, 5, at massive Devon/Cicero intersection in Sauganash (ABC)

1 killed, 2 hospitalized after truck-minivan crash on I-90 near Belvidere Rd. (ABC)

Plan to use Transit TIF to fund Red Line extension, including areas not served by it, faces pushback (WTTW)

Tribune editorial: We don’t believe the CTA can walk and chew gum by funding RLE while reducing transit crime

What’s going on with transit service at the 7 highest ridership U.S. cities? Chicago edition (Transit Center)

Take a nighttime train ride at the Illinois Railway Museum in Union, IL (Q985)

Looking forward to the CTA’s 75th birthday celebration on October 1 (Railway Age)

