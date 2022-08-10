Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 10
- Driver charged with hit-and-run killing of pedestrian Iecsha Bradshaw, 39, in Merrillville, IN (Tribune)
- Man, 37, recovering at hospital after woman stabbed him in neck during argument on Fullerton platform (ABC)
- Invest in Cook funds awarded for rehab of Rogers Park Metra station and Lynwood planning project (Mass Transit)
- Six Corners People Spot on-street seating area isn’t coming back this year due to dubious “safety concerns” (Block Club)
- TOD with 32 units, 17 parking spots proposed at 4104 N. Sheridan, near Sheridan Red stop (Block Club)
- The stories behind some of Chicago’s iconic street names (WGN)
- MPC Walking tour of Brookfield on Friday 8/12 will highlight sustainable transportation planning efforts (RB Landmark)
- Roller skating party Friday 8/12, 6:30-10 PM on Catalpa in Andersonville, where a new ped plaza is planned (Block Club)
