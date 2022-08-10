Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 10

Driver charged with hit-and-run killing of pedestrian Iecsha Bradshaw, 39, in Merrillville, IN (Tribune)

Man, 37, recovering at hospital after woman stabbed him in neck during argument on Fullerton platform (ABC)

Invest in Cook funds awarded for rehab of Rogers Park Metra station and Lynwood planning project (Mass Transit)

Six Corners People Spot on-street seating area isn’t coming back this year due to dubious “safety concerns” (Block Club)

TOD with 32 units, 17 parking spots proposed at 4104 N. Sheridan, near Sheridan Red stop (Block Club)

The stories behind some of Chicago’s iconic street names (WGN)

MPC Walking tour of Brookfield on Friday 8/12 will highlight sustainable transportation planning efforts (RB Landmark)

Roller skating party Friday 8/12, 6:30-10 PM on Catalpa in Andersonville, where a new ped plaza is planned (Block Club)

