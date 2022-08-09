Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 9

Police chief Brown: Desk duty cops could be put on CTA patrol to help stop crime (Block Club)

Family of Diunte Moon, 29, killed on Red Line at 79th, says he was a law student who worked as a security guard (NBC)

Person arrested after allegedly stealing bag of Red Line train rider this morning near North/Clybourn (FOX)

Damen Green Line work to begin this month 5 months after it was announced (Block Club)

Due to staffing shortages, the CTA has repeatedly suspended service on the Green Line (Tribune)

2 injured when SUV driver crashes into house at 94th/Normal in Brainard (ABC)

Bond set for $40K for party bus driver who went on rampage in Lakeview, striking 13 vehicles (CBS)

Street Love Ride to promote peace in North Lawndale takes place on 8/20 at St. Agatha Church, 3147 W. Douglas

