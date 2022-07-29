Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 29
- Report: Chicago NASCAR race will take over most of Grant Park for two weeks (Block Club)
- WTTW talks with transit union, advocates, experts about the CTA’s unreliable service problem
- Teens help assemble nearly 500 of the 5,000 free bikes to be given to Chicagoans (Sun-Times)
- Driver fatally struck person on foot early this morning on Bishop Ford near Sibley (WGN)
- Man in shower when SUV driver plowed into Crystal Lake home may never walk again, son says (ABC)
- 2 arrested after police chase, crash at Harrison/Michigan, near Lollapalooza, no serious injuries (ABC)
- Thursday afternoon carjacking ended in crash at Damen and Walnut in West Town (ABC)
- Black drivers in Chicago pulled over 5 times more often than white motorists, IDOT study shows (ABC)
- Pedicab operators say ordinance to limit rides near Navy Pier would be “devastating” to business (Block Club)
- Pritzker tweet suggests Thompson Center’s “Snoopy in a blender” sculpture may be moved to 115 S. LaSalle.
- Is Metra hosting teen keggers on trains to spur Lollapalooza ridership? (Spoiler: No) (Chicago Genius)
