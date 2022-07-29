Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 29

Report: Chicago NASCAR race will take over most of Grant Park for two weeks ( Block Club

WTTW talks with transit union, advocates, experts about the CTA’s unreliable service problem

Teens help assemble nearly 500 of the 5,000 free bikes to be given to Chicagoans (Sun-Times)

Driver fatally struck person on foot early this morning on Bishop Ford near Sibley (WGN)

Man in shower when SUV driver plowed into Crystal Lake home may never walk again, son says (ABC)

2 arrested after police chase, crash at Harrison/Michigan, near Lollapalooza, no serious injuries (ABC)

Thursday afternoon carjacking ended in crash at Damen and Walnut in West Town (ABC)

Black drivers in Chicago pulled over 5 times more often than white motorists, IDOT study shows (ABC)

Pedicab operators say ordinance to limit rides near Navy Pier would be “devastating” to business (Block Club)

Pritzker tweet suggests Thompson Center’s “Snoopy in a blender” sculpture may be moved to 115 S. LaSalle.

Is Metra hosting teen keggers on trains to spur Lollapalooza ridership? (Spoiler: No) (Chicago Genius)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.