Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 19
- Remembering Hannah Hayes, writer, teacher, and activist killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run (ABC, HP Herald)
- Child among five injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway near Kedzie (ABC)
- SUV driver inflicts head injury on woman walking bike in Portage Park (ABC)
- SUV Driver strikes another motorists’ SUV, both vehicles crash into a building in Jeff Park (ABC)
- CTA worker found dead on tracks at Van Buren/State may have been electrocuted by 3rd rail (Tribune)
- 2 females robbed, cut with knife on Red Line train at Monroe Street (NBC)
- CTA released images of suspect who allegedly robbed a woman at the Racine Blue stop Friday night (CBS)
- After another chaotic drag racing weekend, alders push to impound cars (Block Club)
- RTA begins work on new zoning projects to encourage transit-friendly policies in 5 suburbs
- Chicago Uber Eats delivery bikers say they’re getting shafted by new algorithm that favors drivers (Salon)
