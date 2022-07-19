Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 19

Lightfoot says she won’t “sit idly by” and allow alders to essentially raise default speed limit to 39 (CBS)

Remembering Hannah Hayes, writer, teacher, and activist killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run (ABC, HP Herald)

Child among five injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway near Kedzie (ABC)

SUV driver inflicts head injury on woman walking bike in Portage Park (ABC)

SUV Driver strikes another motorists’ SUV, both vehicles crash into a building in Jeff Park (ABC)

CTA worker found dead on tracks at Van Buren/State may have been electrocuted by 3rd rail (Tribune)

2 females robbed, cut with knife on Red Line train at Monroe Street (NBC)

CTA released images of suspect who allegedly robbed a woman at the Racine Blue stop Friday night (CBS)

After another chaotic drag racing weekend, alders push to impound cars (Block Club)

RTA begins work on new zoning projects to encourage transit-friendly policies in 5 suburbs

Chicago Uber Eats delivery bikers say they’re getting shafted by new algorithm that favors drivers (Salon)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.