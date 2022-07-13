Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 13
- After SBC called on CTA to adjust “scheduled service” to reflect current reality, Carter indicates this will be done (Tribune)
- State rep and mayoral hopeful Kam Buckner tweeted a thread about what needs to be done to improve CTA service
- Police: State trooper injured in crash during I-94 pursuit of driver involved in possible kidnapping (NBC)
- Roads and Bridges looks at Ald. Matt Martin’s proposed Complete Streets ordinance
- Days after a man tried to hijack a Blue Line train, another man attempted to steal a CTA bus (FOX)
- 3 Intelligentsia Cup bike races come to DuPage County (Daily Herald)
- Chicago Mag’s 50 Essential Chicago(land) Experiences includes sightseeing via Brown Line, biking Northerly Island
