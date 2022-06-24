Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 24

  • After mayor delayed Council vote on Beale’s ordinance to allow deadly speeds, he calls her a “dictator” (Sun-Times)
  • More coverage of CTA ghost trains and buses: “It just never arrives” (FOX)
  • SUV driver struck sedan at 87th/Ashland, fatally injuring a girl, 13, and injuring 4 other sedan occupants (NBC)
  • Lamarke Smith, 34, in coma after hit-and-run Kia driver struck him on motor scooter in Austin (NBC)
  • 2 in custody after Edgewater carjackers crash into fire hydrant, police say (ABC)
  • Lexus driver jumped sidewalk in parking lot, crashed into Starbucks in Norwood Park, no injuries (CBS)
  • Arlington Heights trustees, commuters rail against Metra for cutting express trains (Daily Herald)
  • Chicago man is taking part in Race Across America to raise money to fight MS (ABC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG