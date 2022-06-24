Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 24
- After mayor delayed Council vote on Beale’s ordinance to allow deadly speeds, he calls her a “dictator” (Sun-Times)
- More coverage of CTA ghost trains and buses: “It just never arrives” (FOX)
- SUV driver struck sedan at 87th/Ashland, fatally injuring a girl, 13, and injuring 4 other sedan occupants (NBC)
- Lamarke Smith, 34, in coma after hit-and-run Kia driver struck him on motor scooter in Austin (NBC)
- 2 in custody after Edgewater carjackers crash into fire hydrant, police say (ABC)
- Lexus driver jumped sidewalk in parking lot, crashed into Starbucks in Norwood Park, no injuries (CBS)
- Arlington Heights trustees, commuters rail against Metra for cutting express trains (Daily Herald)
- Chicago man is taking part in Race Across America to raise money to fight MS (ABC)
