Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 21
- Ignoring safety data, committee expected to vote to raised speed cam threshold to 10 mph today (ABC)
- Ride Illinois remembers board member Ramon Escapa, killed by a driver while biking in western Illinois
- Driver of Dodge utility van struck the side of a Ford hatchback in Rosemoor, hurting 1-year-old girl (Sun-Times)
- Trucker flipped over vehicle on Metra MD-N Tracks in Edgebrook, causing train delays (CBS)
- Dump truck driver rolled over vehicle on 1-90 in Hoffman Estates, spilling payload of crushed concrete (ABC)
- A Chicago Fire Department truck somehow wound up stuck in the sand next to the LFT at Oak St. Beach
- Person stole cop’s taser as officer scuffled with domestic violence suspect on Roosevelt Red platform (FOX)
- What to know about Metra’s $100/month pass plus integration with Pace, CTA (Daily Herald)
- Should we extend the lakefront north and south to the city limits? (WTTW)
