Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 21

Ignoring safety data, committee expected to vote to raised speed cam threshold to 10 mph today (ABC)

Ride Illinois remembers board member Ramon Escapa, killed by a driver while biking in western Illinois

Driver of Dodge utility van struck the side of a Ford hatchback in Rosemoor, hurting 1-year-old girl (Sun-Times)

Trucker flipped over vehicle on Metra MD-N Tracks in Edgebrook, causing train delays (CBS)

Dump truck driver rolled over vehicle on 1-90 in Hoffman Estates, spilling payload of crushed concrete (ABC)

A Chicago Fire Department truck somehow wound up stuck in the sand next to the LFT at Oak St. Beach

Person stole cop’s taser as officer scuffled with domestic violence suspect on Roosevelt Red platform (FOX)

What to know about Metra’s $100/month pass plus integration with Pace, CTA (Daily Herald)

Should we extend the lakefront north and south to the city limits? (WTTW)

