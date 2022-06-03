Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 3

Ordinance to double the TOD zone around stations, reduce alder veto power, faces stiff battle (Block Club)

Yay? Groundbreaking held for new 6-story garage that will encourage more people to drive to O’Hare (WGN)

Female driver, 29, dies after striking tree on Vincennes Ave. in Brainerd (ABC)

6 people injured in fiery crash at multilane intersection of Torrence Ave. and Sauk Trail in Sauk Village (CBS)

2 in custody after major crash in Avalon Park sends 3 to hospital (NBC)

With fewer people commuting downtown, Chicago Water Taxi will only operate on weekends (Tribune)

CDOT’s Learn to Ride program offers free bicycling classes for residents

Want to live in the suburbs with an easy Metra commute downtown? Here are some options (Chicago Mag)

Family farm-owned and operated coffee roaster Anticonquista Café will operate a coffee bike

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.