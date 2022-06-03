Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 3
- Ordinance to double the TOD zone around stations, reduce alder veto power, faces stiff battle (Block Club)
- Yay? Groundbreaking held for new 6-story garage that will encourage more people to drive to O’Hare (WGN)
- Female driver, 29, dies after striking tree on Vincennes Ave. in Brainerd (ABC)
- 6 people injured in fiery crash at multilane intersection of Torrence Ave. and Sauk Trail in Sauk Village (CBS)
- 2 in custody after major crash in Avalon Park sends 3 to hospital (NBC)
- With fewer people commuting downtown, Chicago Water Taxi will only operate on weekends (Tribune)
- CDOT’s Learn to Ride program offers free bicycling classes for residents
- Want to live in the suburbs with an easy Metra commute downtown? Here are some options (Chicago Mag)
- Family farm-owned and operated coffee roaster Anticonquista Café will operate a coffee bike
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
