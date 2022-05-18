Driver who killed Concepcion Lopez, 82, in West Ridge threw object over wall, was DUI tested

Information from the crash report for the death of Concepcion Lopez, 82, killed by a reckless BMW driver while she waited for the bus last week in West Ridge, raises questions of whether the motorist may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to police, on Wednesday, May 11 at around 1:05 p.m., Lopez was sitting in the bus shelter on the south side of the 2100 block of West Peterson Avenue, across the street from a Target store, waiting for an eastbound CTA #84 Peterson bus. The 42-year-old male driver of a black BMW was heading east when he veered onto the sidewalk, hitting Lopez and demolishing the shelter before stopping at the north wall of Rosehill Cemetery.

The senior was pronounced dead at the scene. According to an online obituary, visitation is taking place today at a Chicago funeral home, and Lopez will be buried in Guatemala.

The motorist was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. Police ticketed him for failure to keep within lanes and driving without insurance.

The case involves a few different recurring issues in Chicago fatality crashes. Peterson is five-lane state highway designed to make it easy for drivers to travel quickly between the suburbs and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, but it runs through dense urban areas, endangering vulnerable road users. Lopez was only the most recent of many people killed by drivers while waiting for CTA buses. And studies have found that BMW drivers are more likely than other motorists to get in crashes or drive while intoxicated.

Max Chavez, a historic preservationist, tweeted that he was a few feet from Lopez during the crash, and narrowly escaped being seriously injured.

The woman sitting at the bus shelter five feet from me did not survive—I’m heartbroken and unspeakably mad. I’ll probably have more to say later, but for now…I’m just in shock that I’m still here. — Max Chavez (@maxeschavez) May 11, 2022

Chavez declined to discuss the incident, citing legal concerns, but indicated that a lawsuit is likely. He said he would pass along Streetsblog’s contact info to involved attorneys in the event that they are ready to comment on the case.

The crash report also lists a Target employee as a witness. However, a spokesperson for the company said they were unable to provide contact info.