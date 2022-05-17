Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 17

Controversial new ward map approved with 16 Black, 14 Latino, 1 Asian ward, plus wild gerrymandering (Block Club)

More than 1,000 people filled the streets for Chicago abortion rights rally last weekend (Block Club)

School bus driver fatally strikes 3-year-old boy in northwest-suburban Cary (ABC)

Motorcyclist dies after collision with ambulance in Waukegan (NBC)

Police: 2 officers injured after Jeep driver ran red light in Chicago Heights (Patch)

Woman, 27, attacked and robbed Monday at 1:30 AM at Jackson Red Line station (CBS)

ELPC launches petition calling on the CTA to pilot 5 BRT routes in the next five years

Alderpeople fight for public restroom pilot: “This is something that benefits everybody” (Block Club)

