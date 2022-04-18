Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 18
- Clear Path program with 1/2-off traffic tickets for low-income residents has launched (Block Club)
- Otherwise-reasonable Tribune editorial on need for safer, cleaner ‘L’ claims “buses clog streets”
- Driver runs red near 34th/California in Brighton Park, killing female motorist (Fox)
- Driver critically injures man on bike on Madison in West Loop, where planter medians were removed (CBS)
- 5, including 2 CPD officers, hurt during 3-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan in Bridgeport (Tribune)
- Wave of violent CTA crime continues as man struck with bottle on Red Line near Chicago, robbed (NBC)
- Woodlawn Station development plan, including 63rd St. Metra redesign, could hit $1B (Block Club)
- Businesses in Chicago’s Pedway struggle to survive as people slowly return to Loop (ABC)
- Daily Herald looks at plan for 5/3 lifting of federal mask mandate for transit, airplanes
- Tribune: As they hit the road this spring, Fox Valley bicyclists will see new bike lanes, improvements
- ATA honors Banasiak, Duckworth, and Moeller at awards reception 4/28, 5:30-8:30 PM at 167 N. Green
