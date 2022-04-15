Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 15
- As parking fight risks derailing Lincoln Square affordable housing, residents call for compromise (Block Club)
- In theory all CTA vehicles are ADA accessible, but in reality that’s not the case (Medill Reports)
- 5 hurt, 2 seriously, in crash on Chinatown Dan Ryan feeder ramp Thursday night (Fox)
- 2 police officers responding to a call injured after striking another vehicle in West Lawn (ABC)
- There was a series of three armed robberies on the Pink and Red lines Thursday morning (NBC)
- NBC: CTA riders grow more nervous as robberies, attacks continue
- UIC’s Urban Transportation Center hosts panel on equitable workforce development on 4/21 at noon
- Equiticity hosts “The Art of Collaboration: Creating Quality Partnerships” webinar on 4/22 at noon
