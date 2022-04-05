Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 5
- CTA operator pushed onto tracks at Granville Red Line stop (CBS Chicago)
- CTA worker safety coming into question again after operator pushed onto tracks (ABC 7)
- Sherman “Dilla” Thomas raises funds for affordable bus tours (WTTW)
- RTA launches “Forward for All” campaign (Mass Transit)
- Cook County transportation officials seek public input on transit habits (Tribune)
- Opinion: The Chicago gas card giveaway is nothing but a costly gimmick (Sun-Times)
- State lawmakers from the suburbs are opposing railroad merger (Daily Herald)
- The best way to beat the bike lane backlash (Bloomberg CityLab)
From March 28 to April 5, Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today’s Headlines and occasional articles.
