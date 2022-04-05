Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 5

  • CTA operator pushed onto tracks at Granville Red Line stop (CBS Chicago)
  • CTA worker safety coming into question again after operator pushed onto tracks (ABC 7)
  • Sherman “Dilla” Thomas raises funds for affordable bus tours (WTTW)
  • RTA launches “Forward for All” campaign (Mass Transit)
  • Cook County transportation officials seek public input on transit habits (Tribune)
  • Opinion: The Chicago gas card giveaway is nothing but a costly gimmick (Sun-Times)
  • State lawmakers from the suburbs are opposing railroad merger (Daily Herald)
  • The best way to beat the bike lane backlash (Bloomberg CityLab)

From March 28 to April 5, Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today’s Headlines and occasional articles.

