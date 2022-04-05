Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 5

CTA operator pushed onto tracks at Granville Red Line stop (CBS Chicago)

CTA worker safety coming into question again after operator pushed onto tracks (ABC 7)

Sherman “Dilla” Thomas raises funds for affordable bus tours (WTTW)

RTA launches “Forward for All” campaign (Mass Transit)

Cook County transportation officials seek public input on transit habits (Tribune)

Opinion: The Chicago gas card giveaway is nothing but a costly gimmick (Sun-Times)

State lawmakers from the suburbs are opposing railroad merger (Daily Herald)

The best way to beat the bike lane backlash (Bloomberg CityLab)

