Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 21
- CTA crime up nearly 56% in Jan and Feb, violent crime up 24%, property crime up over 200% (Tribune)
- 3 injured, including 3 children, after turning SUV driver failed to yield to CTA bus (ABC)
- Hit-and-run driver inflicted leg injury on man walking in River North (CBS)
- Driver slams into 2 homes in Norwood Park, causing one to partially collapse (ABC)
- Man shot in calf during argument over South Austin car crash (NBC)
- Man sentenced to 25 years for 2013 beating death of a stranger a Green Line platform (ABC)
- 360 N. Green mixed-use building with 90 parking spots will replace parking lot next to Metra tracks (Urbanize)
- CTA, Pace, and Metra honor drivers, operators on “Transit Driver Appreciation Day” (CBS)
- John discusses riding the Red and Blue lines for 12 hours on a Friday night in Outside the Loop Radio
