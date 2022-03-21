Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 21

CTA crime up nearly 56% in Jan and Feb, violent crime up 24%, property crime up over 200% (Tribune)

3 injured, including 3 children, after turning SUV driver failed to yield to CTA bus (ABC)

Hit-and-run driver inflicted leg injury on man walking in River North (CBS)

Driver slams into 2 homes in Norwood Park, causing one to partially collapse (ABC)

Man shot in calf during argument over South Austin car crash (NBC)

Man sentenced to 25 years for 2013 beating death of a stranger a Green Line platform (ABC)

360 N. Green mixed-use building with 90 parking spots will replace parking lot next to Metra tracks (Urbanize)

CTA, Pace, and Metra honor drivers, operators on “Transit Driver Appreciation Day” (CBS)

John discusses riding the Red and Blue lines for 12 hours on a Friday night in Outside the Loop Radio

